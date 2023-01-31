Monongahela National Forest to provide 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongahela National Forest has been selected to provide the 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree.

The selection kicks off a year-long celebration with the theme of “Endlessly Wild & Wonderful” to connect people to West Virginia’s public lands.

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, also known as “The People’s Tree,” adorns the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol and is selected each year from a different national forest.

“It’s an honor to have a tree from our backyard selected as the official 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree,” West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said. “This shines a positive light on West Virginia and I am thrilled in every way. I also want to acknowledge the Monongahela National Forest officials for their care of the forest. Without them, this would not have been possible. Congratulations to all involved.”

Monongahela National Forest was the first national forest to provide the People’s Tree on behalf of the Forest Service in 1970, and again in 1976.

2023 is the third time West Virginia will have the distinction.

“The Capitol Christmas Tree is a wonderful, historic tradition that brings our great country together during the holidays, and I am thrilled that the 2023 tree will be from West Virginia’s Monongahela National Forest,” said Senator Joe Manchin, Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. “The 2023 Capitol Christmas Tree will represent the wild and wonderful nature of the Mountain State – including our remarkable forestry and wildlife – for the first time since 1976. I’m grateful to the Forest Service for their hard work and partnership on this event, and I look forward to celebrating this honor with my fellow West Virginians and Americans.”

Monongahela National Forest has partnered with the non-profit Choose Outdoors to assist in the creation of a year-long conservation education campaign about the multi-use mission of the Forest Service in support of a multi-stop tour in November that will take the selected tree around West Virginia and surrounding states before delivering it to the Architect of the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

“The annual journey is only possible with the help of strong partnerships throughout West Virginia and beyond state lines,” said Bruce Ward, president of Choose Outdoors.

