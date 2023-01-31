Monroe County man charged with soliciting a minor

By Robert Castillo
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia State Police says 57-year-old Jeffrey Scott Cline was arrested after they say he solicited a minor for sexual activity through text messaging. State police says Cline was arrested on Monday as a result of a sting operation.

They say Cline was trying to have a relationship with an underage girl before police stepped in. According to a criminal complaint, Cline sent obscene images to a trooper posing as the girl. Cline texted who he thought was the girl and agreed to meet up.

Troopers met Cline at the Wayside post office where he was arrested. He has been charged with felony charges of use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor and soliciting a minor via computer and traveling to engage the minor in prohibited sexual activities.

Cline is being held in Southern Regional Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.

Jeffrey Scott Cline
Jeffrey Scott Cline(Southern Regional Jail)

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shana Ellen Frazier
Upshur County police searching for wanted woman
FILE photo of Fat Angelos in Morgantown from Tasty Tuesday
Fat Angelo’s to open location in Bridgeport
winter weather advisory
Snow and ice to accumulate through Tuesday morning
Green Break Telescope makes breakthrough on Moon
Green Bank Telescope makes breakthrough on Moon
Crews respond to early morning house fire

Latest News

Ongoing construction at White Oaks for the construction of new dealerships
Bridgeport dealership to relocate to White Oaks
Morgantown Hockey Provides Youth Opportunities
Morgantown Hockey Provides Youth Opportunities
Mon Power.
Mon Power encourages customers to ask for help as National Energy Assistance Day approaches
W.Va. House passes school discipline bill
W.Va. House passes school discipline bill
Shana Ellen Frazier
Upshur County police searching for wanted woman