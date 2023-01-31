January’s About You Monograms Teacher of the Month: Morgan Elmore

COALTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgan Elmore has been selected as January’s About You Monograms Teacher of the Month.

Elmore is a pre-k teacher at Coalton Elementary School in Randolph County who knew all along teaching was what she wanted to do.

Her dream was to always teach at Coalton Elementary School, and that dream came true when she got an opportunity to teach preschool.

Elmore said she loves being a role model for her students.

“I wanted to be able to make a difference in children’s lives and seeing the spark when they learn something new especially at this age. They want to be here 90% of the time. They love learning.”

Elmore keeps busy outside the classroom, too. She has 5 children, and during her free time, she enjoys going camping and coaching basketball.

She couldn’t imagine doing anything else other than teaching and has loved it even more as the years have gone on.

“Never did I dream that I would say ‘Yeah, I can see myself staying with 4 and 5 year olds forever.’ You never know what they are going to tell you. You never know what they will say. Endless hugs and love. You’re like an extra parent to them at this age. They look up to you like there your role model and it’s great.”

She said she’s happy to be a part of the Coalton school family even when days can be tough.

“Teaching is a hard profession, but the joy you see in the little kids everyday makes it a very worthwhile career.”

She said maybe one day, she would like to be a principal.

