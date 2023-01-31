Robin Shane “Goldie” DePolo, 72, of Stonewood passed away at home on Friday, January 27, 2023 following an extended illness with his wife and daughter by his side. He was born in Philippi on March 14, 1950, a son of the late Theodore Manuel and Theda O. “Bobbie” Ford DePolo. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sandra Fazio DePolo. Also surviving are one daughter, Robin “Missy” DePolo of Stonewood; two grandchildren, Zane Dixon and husband Nathan McCloud of Reno NV and Brittny Dixon Elbon and husband Lee of Stonewood; four great grandchildren whom he affectionately referred to “Sissy Girl” Riley, “Little Guy” Graysen Shane and “Tatar” Waylon and “Peaches” Ella; one sister, A. Sharon Bottura and husband Ed of Jeffersonville, PA; sisters-in-law, Sharon Fazio McIntyre and her companion Rick Spencer and Tammy Freeman Fazio; brother-in-law, Richard Zorick; Nephews Brett Bottura and companion Jennifer Randisi of Coatsville, PA and his girls, Miranda, Kira and Melina and their mother, Kelley Bernardyn whom he adored and was very close with; Richie Zorick and wife Robin, Michael Zorick and wife April, David Peasak and wife Diane, Tim Peasak and wife Michelle, Jeff Fazio and wife Shannon and Anthony Fazio; his great nephew with whom he was very close, Preston Peasak; and well as numerous addition great nieces, great nephews, close cousins and close friends. He was also preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Pete and Theresa Lucente DePolo, maternal grandparents, Martin L. and Lucy Cunningham Ford; brother, Ted “Bruzzy” DePolo; sister-in-law, Patsy Ann Fazio Zorick; and brothers-in-law, Frank Fazio, II and Carl W. McIntyre. Robin was a 1968 graduate of Roosevelt Wilson High School and a United States Navy veteran having served in Vietnam on the USS Henderson (DD785) at Long Beach, CA. He previously worked at Rolland Glass, Weston State Hospital, was a Stonewood Police Officer and retired as Public Works Superintendent for the City of Stonewood. Robin loved fishing, hunting, camping on Gandy and at Bulltown and fishing on the beach. He also enjoyed putting out a garden, watching westerns and sports and sitting by his pot belly stove in his garage with a roaring fire going. Robins greatest joy was teaching Zane and Brittny how to fish, hunt, drive his boat and shoot his guns. He loved spending as much time as possible with his grandchildren and great grandchildren, whom he absolutely adored. His face would always light up when they were around. Special thank you to his nephew, Dr. Tim Peasak, for always being there for him; all the caring nurses of Amedisys, and especially Shannon, his social worker, who was finally able to get Robin to agree to hearing aids. Unfortunately, he passed away before getting to wear them. Also thank you to Chaplain Jerome Lewis who would come every week to sing, read verses and pray with Robin, and who was instrumental in getting him baptized; and to Town and Country Drug Store for going above and beyond to make sure Robin had his medicine. In keeping with his wishes, Robin will be cremated. There will be a gathering of family and friends at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Saturday, February 4, 2023 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm, where a Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm with Pastor Jerome Lewis officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Holy Cross Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

