By Master Control
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Sharon Ann Heitz, 78, of Clarksburg passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 in Fairmont. She was born in Clarksburg on January 27, 1945, a daughter of the late George W. and Eva Skidmore Heitz. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brothers, Harry R. Heitz, George E. Heitz, and Michael D. Heitz; sister, Barbara Ireland Johnson; nephew, Thomas Edward Heitz; sister-in-law, Esther Heitz; and brother-in-law, Eric Johnson, Jr. Sharon is survived by her sister-in-law, Jane Heitz of Eleanor, WV; nephew, Timothy (Misty) Heitz of Bridgeport; several cousins; and her best friends, Phyllis Molina of Bridgeport and Dave and Tammy Hamilton of Lumberport. Sharon was a graduate of Notre Dame High School and was a bookkeeper for Creasey Company until they closed.  She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Special thanks to the Staff and nurses of Fairmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center for their loving care and compassion. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday, February 3, 2023 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, where Catholic Funeral Rites will be held at 11:00 am with Father Casey Mahone presiding.  Interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

