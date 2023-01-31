Suspected police impersonator with ‘stash of knives’ arrested near US Capitol, officials say

Authorities said a suspected police impersonator carrying weapons near the U.S. Capitol and the...
Authorities said a suspected police impersonator carrying weapons near the U.S. Capitol and the White House was arrested.(Source: @CapitolPolice via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A suspected police impersonator was caught carrying weapons on Capitol grounds Monday, according to U.S. Capitol Police.

Capitol Police said Secret Service agents tipped them off after spotting 37-year-old Max Eli Viner near the White House.

The department said Viner had a “stash of knives” and a “chainsaw blade” on him, and officers found “fake police equipment,” shell casings, a smoke grenade and a gas mask in Viner’s vehicle.

The Secret Service arrested Viner. Charges against him include impersonating a law enforcement officer and possession of a prohibited weapon, police said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

winter weather advisory
Snow and ice to accumulate through Tuesday morning
Futurecast shows conditions at midnight, transitioning to January 31, 2023, in West Virginia.
Mild, cloudy Monday, then some snow tonight!
Johnathan Long
Man charged with pointing gun at woman, threatening to kill police
Minor arrested after alleged threat at Jackson County School
One person transported after crash on Route 50

Latest News

Healthcare among top expenses for retirees
Healthcare among top expenses for retirees
Police said Wyndan Skye, 62, was charged with animal cruelty after 40 dogs were found dead on...
Deputies: Man arrested after 40 dead dogs found on property, 80 more found emaciated
Healthcare among top expenses for retirees
Kayla Smith's Tuesday Evening Forecast | January 31, 2023
Kayla Smith's Tuesday Evening Forecast | January 31, 2023
January’s About You Monograms Teacher of the Month: Morgan Elmore