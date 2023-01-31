UPDATE: Missing elderly Parsons man found dead near home

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:37 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARSONS, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (2/1/23 at 4:17 p.m.)

The West Virginia State Police says 88-year-old Clyde Nestor was found dead near his home.

His body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston to determine a cause of death, troopers said.

Authorities said foul play is not suspected.

A Silver Alert had been issued by WVSP on Tuesday that Nestor was missing.

STORY UPDATE (2/1/23 at 12:30 p.m.)

The WVSP sent 5 News the photo below of Nestor Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the WVSP Parsons Detachment at 304-478-3101.

Clyde Nestor
Clyde Nestor(West Virginia State Police)

ORIGINAL STORY

The West Virginia State Police has issued a Silver Alert for an elderly man last seen in Parsons.

Authorities said 88-year-old Clyde Nestor was last seen leaving a home on Bluetick Lane in Parsons on foot wearing a dark brown jacket, dress pants and a hat.

Nestor is approximately 5′7″ with brown eyes, WVSP said.

Troopers do not believe that he may be traveling in a vehicle.

Authorities did not say when Nestor was last seen or provide a photo of him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Parsons detachment of the West Virginia State Police at 304-478-3101.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shana Ellen Frazier
Upshur County police searching for wanted woman
Green Break Telescope makes breakthrough on Moon
Green Bank Telescope makes breakthrough on Moon
FILE photo of Fat Angelos in Morgantown from Tasty Tuesday
Fat Angelo’s to open location in Bridgeport
Photo of Josh Sills on WVU's 2019 football roster
NFL player, former WVU player indicted in rape, kidnapping case
Ongoing construction at White Oaks for the construction of new dealerships
Bridgeport dealership to relocate to White Oaks

Latest News

Kayla Smith's Wednesday Evening Forecast | February 1, 2023
Kayla Smith's Wednesday Evening Forecast | February 1, 2023
WVDE announces summer feeding programs for 2023
2 NCWV universities recognized as supportive institutions for veterans
I-79 signs located on and leading to the roadway
Pothole repair to close I-79 southbound lanes in Marion County
WVDE announces summer feeding programs for 2023