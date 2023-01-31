UPDATE: Missing elderly Parsons man found dead near home

PARSONS, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (2/1/23 at 4:17 p.m.)

The West Virginia State Police says 88-year-old Clyde Nestor was found dead near his home.

His body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston to determine a cause of death, troopers said.

Authorities said foul play is not suspected.

A Silver Alert had been issued by WVSP on Tuesday that Nestor was missing.

STORY UPDATE (2/1/23 at 12:30 p.m.)

The WVSP sent 5 News the photo below of Nestor Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the WVSP Parsons Detachment at 304-478-3101.

Clyde Nestor (West Virginia State Police)

ORIGINAL STORY

The West Virginia State Police has issued a Silver Alert for an elderly man last seen in Parsons.

Authorities said 88-year-old Clyde Nestor was last seen leaving a home on Bluetick Lane in Parsons on foot wearing a dark brown jacket, dress pants and a hat.

Nestor is approximately 5′7″ with brown eyes, WVSP said.

Troopers do not believe that he may be traveling in a vehicle.

Authorities did not say when Nestor was last seen or provide a photo of him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Parsons detachment of the West Virginia State Police at 304-478-3101.

