Upshur County police searching for wanted woman

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted woman.

34-year-old Shana Ellen Frazier is wanted for failure to appear in Upshur County Circuit Court, according to the UCSO.

Authorities said she failed to appear after being indicted by the Upshur County Grand Jury.

Frazier is described as being 5′9″ and 190 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Frazier is believed to frequent Harrison, Marion and Upshur Counties, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office at 304-472-1182, A-1 Walton’s Bonding at 304-473-8955, West Virginia State Police Upshur Detachment at 304-473-4200 or your local state police or sheriff’s office.

Below is a Facebook post by the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office.

