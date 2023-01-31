WV WIC announces infant formula changes

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WV WIC will only offer Similac products, effective March 1, 2023.

WV WIC will continue to allow larger sized cans of Similac products to be purchased through April 30, 2023.

In March 2022, WV WIC expanded allowable sizes, brands, and types of formula available for purchase with eWIC benefits. This change was permitted while Abbott Nutrition made new formulas and dispersed products to grocery stores. In July 2022, Abbott Nutrition reopened their manufacturing facility in Sturgis, Michigan.

“WV WIC is committed to providing our WIC families with nutritious foods, including infant formula,” said Heidi Staats, Director of DHHR’s Office of Nutrition Services. “WV WIC will continue to work with our retailers and Abbott Nutrition to ensure adequate supply of approved infant formula remains on West Virginia’s grocery shelves.”

WIC provides pregnant, breastfeeding, and postpartum women, infants, and children up to age 5 with nutritious, supplemental foods. The program also provides nutrition and breastfeeding education and referrals to health and social services. To find a WIC clinic >>> CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

winter weather advisory
Snow and ice to accumulate through Tuesday morning
Futurecast shows conditions at midnight, transitioning to January 31, 2023, in West Virginia.
Mild, cloudy Monday, then some snow tonight!
Johnathan Long
Man charged with pointing gun at woman, threatening to kill police
Minor arrested after alleged threat at Jackson County School
One person transported after crash on Route 50

Latest News

WVSP issues Silver Alert for missing elderly man
Bob Huggins and Charles Barkley.
Bob Huggins Fish Fry raises $1.8 million to support two passionate causes
Monongahela National Forest to provide 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree
Crews respond to early morning house fire
2023 USA Diving National Championships to be held in Morgantown