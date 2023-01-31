W.Va. House passes school discipline bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - School discipline is an issue debated by teachers and families alike.

State lawmakers stepped into the fray Tuesday, advancing a three-strikes-and-your-out proposal aimed at giving teachers more control -- but not until after a contentious debate.

“Yes, if a child is disorderly, they would have to face consequences,” Del. Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, told lawmakers. “One hundred percent agree with it. We shouldn’t punish them from taking away opportunity to learn.”

“We are preserving the constitutional rights of everyone else in that classroom that is being denied that by a disruptive student,” Del. Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer, argued in support of the legislation.

Among those participating in Tuesday’s floor debate, two social studies teachers.

WSAZ NewsChannel Investigative/Political Reporter Curtis Johnson asked each of them how the legislation would impact the classroom.

“I think this bill is a teacher and administrator empowerment bill,” replied Del. Andy Shamblin, R-Kanawha, a civics teacher at Nitro High School.

“It will lead to a lot of students being pulled out, and there’s no clear definition as to why,” replied Del. Elliott Pritt, D-Fayette, a history teacher at Fayetteville Pre-K-8.

House Bill 2890, if passed, would give teachers the ability to remove a student for disorderly conduct, placing that student elsewhere in the school for the remainder of that day. If it happens three times in a month, the legislation calls for out-of-school suspension.

Gearheart, the bill’s sponsor, shared one teacher’s story, arguing teachers are leaving the classroom because they lack support in discipline.

“I have talked to principals who indicate this is a major problem,” he said from the House Floor. “I have talked to teachers who have said, ‘Oh my golly, thank God that we can keep the one from disrupting an education from being delivered to the many.’”

Pritt led Democrats in offering five amendments to provide clarification and point out some counties lack resources to carry out the legislation.

All five were rejected with leadership saying the attempts were duplicative to policy and other aspects of law.

“We are in the business of educating children,” Pritt argued. “We live in an impoverished state with huge problems. We should pump the brakes before we put a kid out of school.”

“Now the whole intent of the bill is to help keep this type of behavior from interrupting the learning of the entire class,” House Education Chairman Del. Joe Ellington, R-Mercer, said. “So there are processes already in place.”

Delegates voted 79-16 to advance HB 2890 to the state Senate.

On a related note, moments after passing that proposal, lawmakers narrowly stripped a provision from another bill that would have blocked a suspended student from transferring to another school.

That legislation, House Bill 2596, will be up for final reading Wednesday in the House.

