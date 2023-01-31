WVSP issues Silver Alert for missing elderly man

PARSONS, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police has issued a Silver Alert for an elderly man last seen in Parsons.

Authorities said 88-year-old Clyde Nestor was last seen leaving a home on Bluetick Lane in Parsons on foot wearing a dark brown jacket, dress pants and a hat.

Nestor is approximately 5′7″ with brown eyes, WVSP said.

Troopers do not believe that he may be traveling in a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Parsons detachment of the West Virginia State Police at 304-478-3101.

