2 NCWV universities recognized as supportive institutions for veterans

Glenville State University’s Veteran Certifying Official, Charles Yakubow, holds a badge...
Glenville State University’s Veteran Certifying Official, Charles Yakubow, holds a badge recognizing Glenville State as a select Yellow Ribbon Program school.(GSU Photo / Kristen Cosner)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Two universities in north-central West Virginia are among those recognized as being supportive institutions for veterans.

West Virginia University and Glenville State University are two of only seven schools in West Virginia to be recognized by Military Supportive Colleges as being a top pick among military-supportive universities in the Southeast Region of the United States..

Each recognized institution offers Yellow Ribbon program funding to every eligible applicant and fully funds that program to cover all tuition over and above what regular GI Bill benefits cover in addition to other selection criteria, according to a release from Glenville State.

“I’m pleased that MilitarySupportiveCollages.com has recognized Glenville State University with this top ranking,” said Glenville State’s Veteran Certifying Official, Charles Yakubow. “Our goal is for Glenville State to be welcoming all around to veterans and dependents. That includes academics, financial assistance, a support network of peers, and just an overall welcoming atmosphere.”

The Southeast Region includes Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The following are other West Virginia schools that were recognized with the designation:

  • Marshall University in Huntington
  • Concord University in Athens
  • Bluefield State College in Bluefield
  • Shepherd University in Shepherdstown
  • American Public University System in Charles Town

Click here for a complete list of all schools that received this designation.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shana Ellen Frazier
Upshur County police searching for wanted woman
Green Break Telescope makes breakthrough on Moon
Green Bank Telescope makes breakthrough on Moon
FILE photo of Fat Angelos in Morgantown from Tasty Tuesday
Fat Angelo’s to open location in Bridgeport
winter weather advisory
Snow and ice to accumulate through Tuesday morning
Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, that it is in default on loans and does not...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 87 more store closings

Latest News

3-month-old baby among the latest to die from COVID-19 in West Virginia
WVSP asking for help identifying two people in propane theft
WVSP asking for help identifying two people in propane theft
WVU issues notice about fraud, harassment scams
NFL player, former WVU player indicted in rape, kidnapping case