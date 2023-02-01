2 NCWV universities recognized as supportive institutions for veterans

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Two universities in north-central West Virginia are among those recognized as being supportive institutions for veterans.

West Virginia University and Glenville State University are two of only seven schools in West Virginia to be recognized by Military Supportive Colleges as being a top pick among military-supportive universities in the Southeast Region of the United States..

Each recognized institution offers Yellow Ribbon program funding to every eligible applicant and fully funds that program to cover all tuition over and above what regular GI Bill benefits cover in addition to other selection criteria, according to a release from Glenville State.

“I’m pleased that MilitarySupportiveCollages.com has recognized Glenville State University with this top ranking,” said Glenville State’s Veteran Certifying Official, Charles Yakubow. “Our goal is for Glenville State to be welcoming all around to veterans and dependents. That includes academics, financial assistance, a support network of peers, and just an overall welcoming atmosphere.”

The Southeast Region includes Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The following are other West Virginia schools that were recognized with the designation:

Marshall University in Huntington

Concord University in Athens

Bluefield State College in Bluefield

Shepherd University in Shepherdstown

American Public University System in Charles Town

