Big temperature drop on Friday before warming up for the weekend

Precipitation will take a back seat until next week.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - February is starting off on a cold note, but tomorrow’s temperatures return to a more average level. That does not start a warming trend, however... watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details!

Have any weather videos or photos you’d like to share with us? You can do so here!

