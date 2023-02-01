Big temperature drop on Friday before warming up for the weekend
Precipitation will take a back seat until next week.
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - February is starting off on a cold note, but tomorrow’s temperatures return to a more average level. That does not start a warming trend, however... watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details!
Have any weather videos or photos you’d like to share with us? You can do so here!
Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.