Chilly, clear conditions to start February

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Snow showers will push through a few areas in our region this morning, but by the afternoon, we’re looking at partly sunny skies and chilly temperatures. As for how long these conditions will last, find out in the video above!

A frontal boundary in the southern US lifted snow showers into West Virginia in the form of light snow showers, which may cause slick roads during the morning hours. After 7 AM, however, most of the snow showers will push out, leaving trace amounts of accumulation in the lowlands and about 1″ in a few mountain ridges in the southeastern counties. Thereafter, by the afternoon, clouds may break up a bit as a high-pressure system pushes north of our region, leading to partly sunny skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-30s. Overnight, skies will be mostly cloudy. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the low-20s. Then tomorrow afternoon, skies will still be mostly cloudy, but our region will stay dry. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-30s to low-40s, within range for early-February. A cold front will then push in on Friday morning, bringing a few isolated snow showers to the mountain counties, but not much is expected. Those snow showers die out by mid-morning, and thereafter, a cool air mass settles in during the afternoon, keeping temperatures in the mid-20s. Then a high-pressure system pushes east of West Virginia over the weekend, lifting warm air from the south into our region. As a result, temperatures will rise into the low-40s on Saturday and upper-40s on Sunday, and skies will still remain partly sunny this weekend. The mild, clear weather will last into next week as well, and it’s likely that our region won’t see any precipitation until the middle of next week. In short, after today, precipitation chances will remain on the low side for the next several days, and temperatures will start out cool and winterlike, before we warm up next week.

Today: Cloudy skies this morning, transitioning to partly sunny skies this afternoon. High: 35.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 22.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 43.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Northwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 25.

