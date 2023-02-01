Diana Lynne Arnold, age 70, went to be with the Lord on January 31, 2023. She was born February 24, 1952 to the late Howard and Madelyn (Summers) Brummage. She was a member of Noah’s Ark Assembly of God. She is survived by her husband, Larry Arnold of Fairview; son, James Arnold and his wife Jezz of Fairmont; three grandchildren, Gavin, Trinity, and Gwyn; 4 step grandchildren, Josh, Natem Emma, and Auria, all of Fairmont. She is also survived by her brother, Eddie Brummage and his wife Zelma of Farmington; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Judy Wrubleski. In accordance with Diana’s wishes, there will be no services at this time. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

