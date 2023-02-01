Jayson Dean “Jake” Jordan

Published: Feb. 1, 2023
Jayson Dean “Jake” Jordan, 59, of Hookstown (Hanover twp.) passed unexpectedly Sunday, January 29, 2023 in the comfort of his home. Born December 14, 1963 in East Liverpool, Ohio, he was a son of the late Edwin Ray and Pearl (Brown) Jordan. Jake had worked as a truck driver, a member of Teamsters Local #341, and the Hookstown Sons of the American Legion. He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed shooting and loved his cat, Sasha. He is survived by his sisters Charlotte and her husband John Miller and Kim Jordan Curtis. A brother-in-law Mike Curtis, nieces Amanda Lockerbie and Michelle Rambo and his nephew John Ray Miller, also surviving are several great nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcome to call Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the MCCONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 447 Pine St., Hookstown, Pa. 15050. Additional visitation will be held Friday from 6-8 pm in the DODD-REED FUNERAL HOME, 155 McGraw Ave., Webster Springs, W.V. 26288, where his service will be held Saturday at 11am. He will be laid to rest in the Chestnut Grove Cemetery, Hacker Valley, W.V.

