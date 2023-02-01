Local bank shows support for firefighter battling cancer

NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One local bank showed its support Tuesday morning for a Clarksburg firefighter who is fighting pancreatic cancer.

BC Bank in Nutter Fort made a $500 donation to San Julian’s Army, an organization that backs Clarksburg Clarksburg Fire Department Captain Patrick San Julian. He was diagnosed with stage four of the disease in October 2022.

San Julian also works as an EMS instructor and mentor.

His co-workers are behind the fundraising efforts.

“In the fire service, it’s more than just co-workers. It’s a family and a brotherhood. When one of us is down we all come together to help out,” said Mark Walsh, Lieutenant of the Clarksburg Fire Department.

“It’s very humbling. The community outpouring has been, to say the least, overwhelming. The gratitude that I have for the support of my family and myself throughout this has been really nice, the community coming together and backing me like that,” San Julian said.

A fundraising dinner for San Julian this weekend is sold out.

Click here to donate to the San Julian’s Army Facebook page or stop by any BC Bank location.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.