Mon Power encourages customers to ask for help as National Energy Assistance Day approaches

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - February 1 was National Energy Assistance Day, and Mon Power encouraged customers to reach out if they were struggling to pay their utility bill.

Fairmont customer service representative with Mon Power, Thomas Shupp, shared his story with customers. As he’s not always been able to afford bills himself.

“I ended up going through a bankruptcy, having a house foreclosed on, credit got so bad they wouldn’t give me a checking account. I have customers that call in, in similar situations every day. To be told that they’re not a bad person, they’re just going through a bad time, makes them feel better,” Shupp explained.

He told customers that he made it through this hard time and had been able to reassure others that things would get better.

“They just needed somebody to tell them, you are not the only one to go through this, and you can come out of it, and you can be ok,” Shupp said.

He added he got calls all the time where people end up needing guidance after a tragic event or loss, and he was glad to provide that.

“You get a call from a lady who just lost her husband suddenly. She’s got four kids. He died. There’s no indication he was even sick. She’s always been a stay at home mom, never worked. So, she has to figure out how to pay the bills. She doesn’t know how he was doing that,” Shupp explained.

He added it was important to build a connection and create a safe space for people in need to go when they’re unsure how to find utility bill assistance.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.