Police: Passengers disarm gunman who killed DC employee, shot others

Authorities said the violence began shortly after 9 a.m. when the man began brandishing a...
Authorities said the violence began shortly after 9 a.m. when the man began brandishing a weapon and confronting passengers on a city bus in the southeast area of the city.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — An armed man shot three people, killing one, in a Wednesday morning rampage in the nation’s capital that started on a city bus and ended in a Metro tunnel after passengers attacked and disarmed him.

Authorities were still piecing together the chaotic series of events that left two people with gunshot wounds to the leg and a Metro employee shot dead. The shooter is in police custody and has not been publicly identified.

Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict praised the “heroic actions of our citizens, our community, to disarm this shooter.”

But he added, “The fact that our citizens had to intervene with armed gunmen is disturbing to me.”

The violence began shortly after 9 a.m. when the man began brandishing a weapon and confronting passengers on a city bus in the southeast area of the city. The man pursued one of the passengers off the bus and shot them in the leg, Benedict said.

The man then went down the escalator of the nearby Potomac Avenue Metro stop, confronted someone who was buying a Metro pass and shot that person in the leg as well. Both victims were recovering in local hospitals.

The armed man then went down to the train platform and began confronting a woman there. A Metro employee tried to intervene and was killed by a gunshot. The identity of the slain transit worker has not been released, but Benedict said their “heroism had to be recognized.”

The man then attempted to board a Metro train and was apparently confronted and disarmed by the passengers. He exited the train car and was taken into custody by police officers, who recovered his weapon on the train tracks, Benedict said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shana Ellen Frazier
Upshur County police searching for wanted woman
Green Break Telescope makes breakthrough on Moon
Green Bank Telescope makes breakthrough on Moon
FILE photo of Fat Angelos in Morgantown from Tasty Tuesday
Fat Angelo’s to open location in Bridgeport
winter weather advisory
Snow and ice to accumulate through Tuesday morning
Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, that it is in default on loans and does not...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 87 more store closings

Latest News

This combination of photos shows Loretta Lynn, from left, Christine McVie and Migos rapper...
Grammys to honor Loretta Lynn, McVie, Takeoff
Mahomes calls Arrowhead Stadium home, but now there’s officially a county-approved Mahomes Lane...
County honors Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes over 1,000 miles away from home
An officer brings a K-9 to safety as a tornado hits southeast Texas.
VIDEO: Officer brings K-9 to safety in tornado
FILE - Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, says Manhattan prosecutors...
Trump’s former lawyer says DA took phones for renewed Trump hush-money probe