Pothole repair to close I-79 southbound lanes in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency pothole repairs on I-79 southbound in Marion County will close both lanes for several hours on Thursday.

Both southbound lanes will be closed from milepost 135 to 134.5 for emergency pothole repair, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.

Officials said emergency pothole repair will cause both lanes to be closed from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday.

All southbound traffic will detour onto Exit 135 and cross immediately onto the onramp to continue on I-79 southbound.

All traffic must follow the detour route, officials said.

Motorists are advised to plan and allow additional time for their commute as delays are expected.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

