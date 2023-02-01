UHC helping to end emergency blood shortage

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The blood donation nonprofit Vitalant recently announced an emergency blood shortage.

United Hospital Center took the call to help host a blood drive at the Citynet Center in Bridgeport on Wednesday.

The hospital’s lead blood bank tech Ralph Johns said only about 5% of all people donate blood, and they’re hoping to get more first-time donors.

“It’s a commodity that’s unavailable unless somebody donates it. You just can’t go buy it somewhere. It has to come from a donor, and you’re dependent on the generosity of a person to do that,” Johns said.

Johns said the process is only about 10 minutes, and just one donation can help up to three people in need of a transfusion.

