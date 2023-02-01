WVSP asking for help identifying two people in propane theft

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is asking for help identifying two people involved in an alleged propane theft.

The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. on Burke Ridge Rd. off Vegan Rd., according to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office.

WVSP Trooper Wright with the Buckhannon Detachment is investigating the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to call 304-473-4200 or 304-637-0200.

Below is a Facebook post by the UCSO with additional photos.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.