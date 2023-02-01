WVSP asking for help identifying two people in propane theft

WVSP asking for help identifying two people in propane theft
WVSP asking for help identifying two people in propane theft(Facebook: Upshur County Sheriff Office WV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is asking for help identifying two people involved in an alleged propane theft.

The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. on Burke Ridge Rd. off Vegan Rd., according to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office.

WVSP Trooper Wright with the Buckhannon Detachment is investigating the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to call 304-473-4200 or 304-637-0200.

Below is a Facebook post by the UCSO with additional photos.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shana Ellen Frazier
Upshur County police searching for wanted woman
Green Break Telescope makes breakthrough on Moon
Green Bank Telescope makes breakthrough on Moon
FILE photo of Fat Angelos in Morgantown from Tasty Tuesday
Fat Angelo’s to open location in Bridgeport
winter weather advisory
Snow and ice to accumulate through Tuesday morning
Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, that it is in default on loans and does not...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 87 more store closings

Latest News

3-month-old baby among the latest to die from COVID-19 in West Virginia
Glenville State University’s Veteran Certifying Official, Charles Yakubow, holds a badge...
2 NCWV universities recognized as supportive institutions for veterans
WVU issues notice about fraud, harassment scams
NFL player, former WVU player indicted in rape, kidnapping case