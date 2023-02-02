Bitter cold temps with lower wind chills to slam NCWV Friday

Thankfully, the cold burst won’t last long.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tonight, a cold front descending through West Virginia from north to south will usher in bitterly cold temperatures and wind gusts up to 25-35mph. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for some of our mountainous areas due to the potential for wind chills to drop as low as 10 to 20 degrees below zero. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ongoing construction at White Oaks for the construction of new dealerships
Bridgeport dealership to relocate to White Oaks
Clyde Nestor
UPDATE: Missing elderly Parsons man found dead near home
Photo of Josh Sills on WVU's 2019 football roster
NFL player, former WVU player indicted in rape, kidnapping case
Shana Ellen Frazier
Upshur County police searching for wanted woman
I-79 signs located on and leading to the roadway
Pothole repair to close I-79 southbound lanes in Marion County

Latest News

Expected highs for today, February 2, 2023.
Cool, clear conditions as we reach the weekend!
highs tomorrow
Big temperature drop on Friday before warming up for the weekend
Expected highs for today, February 1, 2023.
Chilly, clear conditions to start February
tomorrow weather
A few more snow showers before a dry end to the week