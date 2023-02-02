Bitter cold temps with lower wind chills to slam NCWV Friday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tonight, a cold front descending through West Virginia from north to south will usher in bitterly cold temperatures and wind gusts up to 25-35mph. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for some of our mountainous areas due to the potential for wind chills to drop as low as 10 to 20 degrees below zero. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.