Body found in Beckley identified as woman

By Gailyn Markham
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - WVVA has confirmed the discovery of a body in the City of Beckley.

The Beckley Police Department says the unsettling discovery was made in the East Park neighborhood at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1.

According to Beckley Deputy Chief of Police David Allard, the call came in from a concerned citizen who had located the body of a woman in a wooded area off 12th Street. The woman’s name is not being released until her family has been notified.

Foul play is undetermined at this time; however, Allard says detectives will be attending the autopsy and working with the medical examiner’s office to determine the manner and cause of death.

WVVA will continue to follow this active investigation and update you as additional information becomes available.

