Cool, clear conditions as we reach the weekend!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be slightly warmer than the past few days, and skies will be partly cloudy as well. Then colder temperatures will settle in tomorrow. As for what the weekend will be like, find out in the video above!

After seeing snow showers these past couple of days, a patch of dry, stable air from yesterday will linger in West Virginia today, leading to partly cloudy skies and plenty of upper-level clouds from the south. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-30s to low-40s, slightly below average for early-February but still warmer than the past few days. Overnight, clouds will push in from the north, as a moisture-starved cold front moves in from Canada. Between 2 to 6 AM, the cold front also produces a few snow showers in the mountain counties, as moisture interacts with the higher terrain, leading to snow accumulation. Very little snow is expected, however, with trace amounts in the lowlands at most and about 0.5″ at most in the mountain counties. Besides that, winds will be light and come from the north-northwest, and temperatures will drop into the upper-teens to low-20s. Then after 6 AM, any leftover snow showers will leave. Thereafter, skies will be mostly clear and sunny tomorrow afternoon, but with winds coming from the northwest at 5-15 mph, temperatures will stay in the 20s and feel colder still. So definitely make sure to bundle up if you have to head out. Over the weekend, a high-pressure system pushes east of West Virginia, and a low-pressure system will move through Canada, lifting warm air from the south into our region. So skies will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will reach the upper-40s to low-50s by Sunday. So the weekend will be great for going outside if you can. Just make sure to grab a jacket while doing so. The mild temperatures and dry conditions will last until the middle of next week, when rain showers push into our area. In short, the next few days will be cool and partly sunny, and warmer conditions are expected next week.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Partly cloudy skies. Southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 40.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies, with a few snow flurries and showers in the highlands (although not much snow is expected). Westerly winds of 10-15 mph. Low: 20.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Northwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 23.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. South-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 41.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.