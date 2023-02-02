Damaged railroad repaired after more than 35 years

CASS, W.Va (WDTV) - A damaged railroad in Pocahontas County has been repaired after more than 35 years.

A 15-mile long section of railroad between Cass and Durbin in Pocahontas County was completed after a multi-year restoration, according to the Durbin & Greenbrier Valley Railroad.

On Wednesday, the official steam locomotive of West Virginia, 118-year-old Shay No. 5, made the first complete trip over the line since 1985.

The locomotive departed Cass at 9 a.m. with a caboose full of crew members to begin the journey where it retrieved Heisler No. 6 for its return to Cass.

The piece of railroad was destroyed by historic flooding in 1985. Officials said the large undertaking to repairing and restoring the bridge included repairing over five miles of washed out roadbed and track and the construction of a new bridge.

Beginning this spring, officials said the Greenbrier Express will depart Cass and follow the Greenbrier River to Durbin.

Schedule and reservation information will be announced soon here.

