Edward “Ed” Wayne Gump, 73, of Good Hope, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, in the comfort of his home surrounded by loving family. Ed was born in Clarksburg on May 17, 1949, a son of the late Gerald Wayne Gump and Mildred Ayers Gump Starkey. In addition to his parents, Ed was also preceded in death by his step-father, Jack Starkey who from the age of five raised Ed and gave him the tools to be the great man he was; and two siblings: Linda Baker and Donnie Starkey. On October 21, 1972, Ed married the love of his life, Lee Ann Ashcraft. Together they shared 50 wonderful years and Lee Ann will miss him dearly. Forever cherishing their memories of Ed are his two daughter: Nannette Fisher and husband, Shawn, of Martinsburg, and Deeanna Blake and husband, Paul, of West Milford; five grandchildren: Shawn Michael Fisher and wife, Carrie, Noah Fisher and companion, Sydni, Tristan Fisher and wife, Julie, Penelope Blake, and Dylan Blake; two great-grandchildren on-the-way; one sister, Debra Starkey of West Milford; and several nieces and nephew. Ed was a graduate of South Harrison High School in Lost Creek, Class of 1969. He proudly served with the United States Army for three years in Mitz, Germany. Ed worked for several coal companies before becoming employed with the West Virginia Department of Highway in 1988, where he successfully worked until retirement in 2008. He was a member of the West Milford Lions Club for over 44 years. Ed, being an avid bear hunter was most at home in the hills of Wild and Wonderful West Virginia. He also enjoyed woodworking and was known to be able to fix anything. Ed will be missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers the family have requested that donations be made to the West Milford Lions Club Sight Foundation and mailed to Hilda Clutter located at 43 Bran Acres Drive, Lost Creek, WV 26385 Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023 in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Celebrant Jamie Stutler officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, appreciate the service of Edward “Ed” Wayne Gump and it has been our honor and privilege to serve his family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

