George W. Perrine of Webster Springs went home to be with the Lord on February 2, 2023 at his residence. He was born July 17, 1949 in Buckhannon to the late Elmer and Ressie (Riffle) Perrine. George enjoyed building bird houses, pet beds, and carpentry of all sorts. He was a roofer and enjoyed being in his shop with his dog and friend Rick. He loved his family and was a Christian by faith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Jenny Perrine; brothers Joe and Jerry Perrine; sisters Nancy Hamilton and Dora Jean Anderson. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Cheryl Gee Perrine; son Russel W. (Laurie) Perrine; grandchildren Jacob, Brandon, and Alyssa (Fiancé Mitch Bugala) Entz, Lindsey (Fiancé Malik Smith), Becca, and Haley Perrine, and Andrea (Jesse) Greer; great grandchildren Grayson Connel and Waylon Greer, and several extended family and friends to mourn his passing. In keeping with George’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no public services will be held at this time. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd and Reed Funeral Home is honored to serve the Perrine family.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.