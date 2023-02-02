Philip Barbour basketball player recovering after scary injury

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A Philip Barbour basketball player is recovering after a scary injury Wednesday night.

LaDonna Herron hit her head after a fall during the team’s matchup against East Fairmont High School.

Herron suffered a “bad concussion,” Philip Barbour Athletic Director Tammy Zimmerman said.

Zimmeran said Herron was at home recovering Thursday and is expected to be OK.

The scary scene was followed by a touching moment as both teams united and held hands on the court.

Messages of support also popped up on social media.

“Outside of being a basketball player, you’re a human with emotions,” one EFHS player said in a post. “We all came together as one tonight before getting back to a battle on the court. Prayers out to the Philip Barbour player who was injured and their whole team!”

“Prayers to the PB player that was injured, glad to hear she’s doing better,” another said.

Philip Barbour’s next game is Friday night.

