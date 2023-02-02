Philip Barbour basketball player recovering after scary injury

Philip Barbour girls' basketball (File)
Philip Barbour girls' basketball (File)(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A Philip Barbour basketball player is recovering after a scary injury Wednesday night.

LaDonna Herron hit her head after a fall during the team’s matchup against East Fairmont High School.

Herron suffered a “bad concussion,” Philip Barbour Athletic Director Tammy Zimmerman said.

Zimmeran said Herron was at home recovering Thursday and is expected to be OK.

The scary scene was followed by a touching moment as both teams united and held hands on the court.

Messages of support also popped up on social media.

“Outside of being a basketball player, you’re a human with emotions,” one EFHS player said in a post. “We all came together as one tonight before getting back to a battle on the court. Prayers out to the Philip Barbour player who was injured and their whole team!”

“Prayers to the PB player that was injured, glad to hear she’s doing better,” another said.

Philip Barbour’s next game is Friday night.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ongoing construction at White Oaks for the construction of new dealerships
Bridgeport dealership to relocate to White Oaks
Clyde Nestor
UPDATE: Missing elderly Parsons man found dead near home
Photo of Josh Sills on WVU's 2019 football roster
NFL player, former WVU player indicted in rape, kidnapping case
Shana Ellen Frazier
Upshur County police searching for wanted woman
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says

Latest News

BPD asking for help identifying woman in counterfeit investigation
BPD asking for help identifying woman in counterfeit investigation
French Creek Freddie predicts early spring
Bridgeport dealership to relocate to White Oaks
3-month-old baby among the latest to die from COVID-19 in West Virginia