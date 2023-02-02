South Harrison FFA members attend Capitol event

(Harrison County Schools)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Members of the South Harrison FFA Chapter attended an event at the State Capitol on Monday.

Emma Hitt. Harris Holden, Olivia Marshall, Mahaliegh Mearns and Spencer Nolan participated in Agricultural Day at the Capitol.

They attended meetings with Harrison County Delegates and Senators to advocate for agricultural education alongside 200 other members of various chapters across the state.

Members also toured the University of Charleston campus and attended the West Virginia Farm Bureau’s Dinner Reception.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ongoing construction at White Oaks for the construction of new dealerships
Bridgeport dealership to relocate to White Oaks
Clyde Nestor
UPDATE: Missing elderly Parsons man found dead near home
Photo of Josh Sills on WVU's 2019 football roster
NFL player, former WVU player indicted in rape, kidnapping case
Shana Ellen Frazier
Upshur County police searching for wanted woman
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says

Latest News

Crowds decry gender-affirming treatment ban in West Virginia
Elijah Tariq Figg, of Huntington, WV and Tyjha Ali Watson, of Charleston, WV
West Virginia fugitive arrested in Calif., another still wanted by USMS
Cass Scenic Railroad
Damaged railroad repaired after more than 35 years
BPD asking for help identifying woman in counterfeit investigation
BPD asking for help identifying woman in counterfeit investigation