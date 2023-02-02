South Harrison FFA members attend Capitol event

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Members of the South Harrison FFA Chapter attended an event at the State Capitol on Monday.

Emma Hitt. Harris Holden, Olivia Marshall, Mahaliegh Mearns and Spencer Nolan participated in Agricultural Day at the Capitol.

They attended meetings with Harrison County Delegates and Senators to advocate for agricultural education alongside 200 other members of various chapters across the state.

Members also toured the University of Charleston campus and attended the West Virginia Farm Bureau’s Dinner Reception.

