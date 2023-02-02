Suspected porch pirate arrested after police pursuit

John Richie
John Richie(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A suspected porch pirate was arrested after he allegedly led police on a pursuit early Wednesday morning.

Officers were watching a vehicle on Maple Dr. in Morgantown around 3 a.m. Wednesday that is suspected in “many package thefts in the area,” according to a criminal complaint.

Officers then saw a man, later identified as 37-year-old John Richie, of Morgantown, get in the vehicle, drive away and run a stop sign at the Maple Dr. and J.D. Anderson Dr. intersection, officers said.

When officers tried to pull over Richie on Chestnut Ridge Rd., he allegedly sped away at speeds exceeding 80 mph and struck multiple guardrails and mailboxes in addition to driving in the opposite lane of travel.

Officers said they backed off of the pursuit due to icy road conditions, and the pursuit soon ended. Officers later saw and detained Richie.

Richie has been charged with fleeing with reckless disregard. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $100,012 bond.

Although Richie is a suspect in several package thefts in Monongalia County, no charges have been filed as of this article’s publication.

