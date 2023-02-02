WVU Police warn students to be careful who they interact with online

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Last month WVU Police received six reports of alleged fraud and harassment schemes targeting students.

However, Lt. Jeff Wright with the detective unit said these threats had been going on for longer.

He explained it started when a student added someone they may not know on social media and then would escalate as the conversation continued.

“Those individuals will make some type of accusation about things. Like you know, I have pictures of you that I’m going to disperse to your friends and other social media outlets if you don’t pay me x amount of dollars,” Wright said.

He added that students needed to think twice before sharing information.

“That you’re not offering private information to them photos of yourself. That way, you know they don’t have anything that they can use against you,” Wright added.

Another scam reported involved a call where the scammer claimed to be a law enforcement officer. The scammer indicated the victim would be arrested for missing jury duty unless a payment was made.

“If you call that governmental agency, or if you call the sheriff’s office and ask questions about who would be calling you and asking for that type of information. They’re going to provide you with that information and if you are actually receiving a legitimate phone call,” he explained.

Wright added that government agencies would not call or text to ask for personal information or money.

If any student, faculty or staff member does receive an online threat or is the victim to a scam. They need to contact WVU Police at the numbers listed below.

“Sextortion threats” - (304) 291-COPS

“Government impersonator scam” - (304) 293-2677

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.