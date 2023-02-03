5 News Investigates: Anmoore facility facing violations after oil spill

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - An Anmoore manufacturer is facing multiple violations stemming from an oil spill at the facility.

On Dec. 29, oil was found discharging from an outlet at Amsted Graphite Materials.

According to a state DEP report, the outlet was inspected that same morning at 9 a.m. and “appeared satisfactory.”

The spill was discovered around 1 p.m., and the DEP was notified about an hour-and-a-half later.

In the report released to 5 News Friday afternoon, it says the spill was attributed to a plug of used oil that had blown through the facility’s oil water separator system.

The report says the plug was caused by a valve break which caused the system to short circuit and led to oil flowing out of the outlet.

The facility, known as AGM, had placed several booms to try and contain the oil.

AGM also contacted a company to pump the outlet, but that company did not arrive until the next day.

The spill created a heave sheen on portions of Ann Moore Run, Elk Creek and the West Fork River.

The report says it stretched as far as 10 miles downstream.

For more than a week, DEP investigators monitored the spill, which, according to the report, repeatedly bypassed the booms placed to contain it.

It wasn’t until Jan. 7 when the sheen had almost entirely dissipated.

It remains unknown exactly how much oil escaped into the water.

Documents obtained by 5 News show AGM faces two violations for the spill, the first for creating conditions not allowable in West Virginia waters and the second for operation and maintenance deficiencies.

The report found the cause for the spill was simple: The plug of oil that eventually blew through the facility’s separating system was created because the facility didn’t apply heat tape to the valve that broke.

5 News reached out to AGM for comment, but we’ve been unable to reach them as of this article’s publication.

