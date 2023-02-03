Bitterly cold Friday, quiet weekend!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The first Friday of February will end the workweek with bitterly cold temperatures and sunshine. This weekend will be clear as well, but as for how long those conditions will last, find out in the video above!

A cold front from Canada will push a few snow showers into the mountain counties this morning. but little snow accumulation (less than 1″) is expected, and after 7 AM, most of those snow flurries and showers leave. Thereafter, a cold, dry air mass will settle in during the morning and afternoon hours, which will keep temperatures in the low-20s. Because of winds coming from the northwest at 5-15 mph, the lowlands may see wind chills in the low-teens, and the mountain counties may see wind chills in the negatives, which could cause frostbite issues. So the National Weather Service has the mountain counties under a Wind Chill Advisory until 7 AM tomorrow morning. Make sure to wear gloves and multiple layers to protect yourself from the cold. On the bright side, skies will be partly to mostly clear, so it will be quiet outside. Those cold temperatures and clear skies will last well into tonight, with lows in the single digits in some areas and light winds. Fortunately, by tomorrow afternoon, the cold air mass starts pushing out of our area, and warm air will start lifting in from the south at 5-10 mph, allowing temperatures to rise into the low-40s. Combined with clear skies, tomorrow afternoon will start the weekend on a nice note. Then a low-pressure system in Canada will push clouds into our region on Sunday into Monday morning. Because it’s moisture-starved, aside from a few mountain showers, most of our region will be cloudy but dry. At the same time, temperatures will rise into the upper-40s to low-50s, so the weekend will end on a warm, gray note. Thereafter, temperatures will stay in the 50s throughout most of next week, and at the same time, it’s not until the middle of next week that rain showers push into our area. In short, after today, this weekend will be mild and clear, but it’s not until next week that even warmer temperatures, and rain chances, return.

Today: A few snow showers and temperatures in the 30s during the early-morning hours, transitioning to partly sunny skies and temperatures in the low-20s this afternoon. Northwest winds of 10-20 mph. High: 33.

Tonight: Clear skies. Northwest winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 11.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. South-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 41.

Sunday: Cloudy skies. Southwest winds of 10-20 mph. High: 53.

