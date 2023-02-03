Clarksburg police asking for help finding wanted person

Credit: Clarksburg Police Department
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a wanted person.

The CPD said the owner or driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee pictured is wanted for questioning in regards to a larceny incident.

The Jeep has a loud exhaust and several large rust spots, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lieutenant Travis, Detective Sergeant Swiger or leave a message on the Detective tip line at 304-524-1625.

Below are additional photos and a video of the Jeep from the Clarksburg Police Department’s Facebook page.

