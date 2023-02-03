Cory Tyler Garvin-Ward, 31 of Birch River, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023. Cory was born December 26, 1991, in Summersville and was the son of Terry Ward and Tamra Garvin (Dali) Yahyaoui. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Betty Ward. Cory was a kind hearted person; he enjoyed nature, fishing, being a jokester, but more than anything, he loved his kids. In addition to his parents, Cory is survived by his children; Kane Michael Ward, Ryder James Ward and Freya Jo Anne Ward; brothers, Zachary Garvin-Ward and Parker Garvin Ward; his Granny Maxine Garvin and Papaw Garry Garvin; several aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and his dog Cowlee. Friends may join the family for visitation Noon- 1 PM, Monday, February 6, 2023 at Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen. The funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 1:15 PM and a graveside service at Birch River Cemetery with Pastor Linn Schiefer officiating will be conducted at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Adams-Reed Reed Funeral Home PO Box 247 Cowen, WV 26206 to assist the family with expenses. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.adamsreedfh.com. Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen is honored to be serving Cory’s family.

