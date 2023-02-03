The Donut Spot in Buckhannon opens under Par Mar stores

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Donut Spot opened on Friday, replacing the very popular Donut Shop that had operated in the same building for decades before closing in December.

The new business is being operated by Par Mar Stores. Aside from that, not much has changed.

There are even a few familiar faces still behind the counter. They’re just glad to be back in business.

Assistant Manager Libby McCormic said it’s been a warm reception, and they’re as busy as ever.

“The people coming in, it’s been really busy. It’s flying off the shelves. This was only closed a month or so, but you’d think it’d been closed for five years. People love the taste of the delicious food here, and they’re willing to wait in line or whatever to come and get it. Par Mar Stores is happy to make this happen.”

The Donut Spot is asking for customer’s patience as the store gets adjusted.

It will eventually be going back to 24 hour service.

