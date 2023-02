BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Chris Ruediger, a rising country music star, joined First at 4 on Friday.

He talked about performing at Stonewall Resort this weekend, what to expect with his performance, and if he intends on performing in West Virginia more often.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.