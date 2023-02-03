House Call: Have a Good Morning, Every Morning! Pt. 1

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to House Call on WDTV. Many Americans say they don’t get enough sleep at night, causing them to be groggy in the morning. Here to explain the science of achieving that goal is Dr. Angela Davis.

1). What can help to make me feel energized in the morning?

Good sleep habits and an effective morning routine can help you wake up feeling energized and prepared for the day ahead. The American Heart Association recommends trying the following tips and techniques to start your day right.

Quantity Counts: The foundation to a good morning starts with getting the right amount of sleep. Even adults need a solid 7-9 hours, so make sure you hit the sack at the right time.

Feel the Rhythm: Quantity is important, but timing also matters. Your body and brain work best with a set wake-up time to keep your biological rhythms synced. Don’t vary your wake-up time too much — it can throw off your system from its natural routine.

Nightly Recharge: If you think you can skimp on sleep for a few nights and make up for it with a lazy day later on, think again. Make sure you’re getting a full charge of sleep every night to so you’re ready for the next day.

2). Does hitting the snooze alarm allow me to get a few extra winks and start my day off right?

Turning your car on and off isn’t the best way to get it warmed up in the morning, and it’s not good for your brain, either. Hitting snooze to nod off for another restless five minutes may only leave you groggier when you wake up for a second (or third) time.

We’ve all had one of those days: groggy all morning, lethargic through lunch, and cranky all afternoon. You know one reason for your muddled brain and foul mood: sleep — not enough of it, and not the right kind. It would be nice if bedtimes and wake-up routines were only important in our childhood years, but adults can also benefit from a bit of early-hour planning.

If you can, wake up to bright, natural sunlight streaming through your window. Research suggests that morning light can help you wake up more naturally and quickly.

3). Does breakfast factor in to how my morning will go?

Breakfast will provide the fuel so you’re ready to dive into the day. Think of it this way, you’ve gone all night without eating, and some of the latest research still shows that breakfast is the most important meal of the day for staying fit and healthy. The American Heart Association recommends that you prepare your breakfast the night before so it’s ready to go.

Breakfast provides you the energy to tackle the hardest tasks first. Research shows that your brain is at peak power at mid-morning, so that’s the best time for difficult tasks. If you get the big stuff out of the way, the rest of the day feels like a breeze.

