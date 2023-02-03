James “Jim” Berton Bava, 72, a resident of Hendricks, passed peacefully from this life Thursday, February 2, 2023, at his home. He had been in declining health, but death was unexpected. Jim was born Monday, April 17, 1950, in Parsons, a son of the late Joseph Harry Bava, Sr., and Norma Elene Bohon Bava. On December 31, 1972, in Hendricks, he was united in marriage to the former Donna Jean Plumley, who survives. They had celebrated fifty years of marriage. Left to cherish Jim’s memory besides his wife are two sons, Leroy Bava and wife, Tiffany, of Narrows, VA and Rocky Bava and wife, Gloria, of Petersburg, a granddaughter, Serena Bava, three brothers, John Bava and wife, Louanna, Pete Bava and wife, Kay, and David Bava, three sisters, Diane Phillips and husband, Pete, Connie Rosier and husband, Denver, and Louanna Carr and husband, Pat, four brothers-in-law, Tom Plumley and wife, Christine, Boyd “Bimbo” Plumley, Carl Plumley and wife, Barbara, and Mike Plumley and wife, Tammy, one sister-in-law, Joyce Kyle and husband, David, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceding Jim in death besides his parents was a brother, Joseph Bava, Jr., two sisters, Dorothy Oberding and Joann Jarosiewic. Jim graduated Parsons High School with the Class of 1970. He had been employed as a truck driver and maintenance man with the Tucker County Board of Education for over thirty-nine years, from which he retired. Jim enjoyed hunting, camping, gardening, ramp digging, cutting and splitting firewood, riding trains, and spending time with his dogs. He especially loved hunting and spending time with his boys, Leroy and Rocky. His boys and granddaughter, Serena, were his pride and joy. He loved his family. A private family viewing will be held at Hostetler Funeral Home, and Jim’s request for cremation will then be honored. The Hostetler Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements for James “Jim” Berton Bava. Send online condolences to the family at www.hostetlerfuneralhome.com.

