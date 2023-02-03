Lewis County voters inducted into West Virginia Voter Hall of Fame

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A group of Lewis County residents are being recognized for voting.

They are dedicated when it comes to voting, usually being in the top five for voter turnout in state elections.

On Friday, 90 residents were introduced into the West Virginia Voting Hall of Fame.

It’s not easy to do. You have to vote in every election for 50 years to be eligible.

Secretary of State Mac Warner had the honor of welcoming the group.

“All these people behind me have shown up, some of them work from home, and have shown up for voting for 50 consecutive years. Just a phenomenal achievement for them, individual, for Lewis County, and for the State of West Virginia,” said Warner.

Sayrann Stalnaker was one of the inductees. She said she always has to think about who she’s going to vote for, but she makes sure to do it every year.

She said it’s an honor to be rewarded for it.

“My father was the Chairman of the Republican Party when I was young growing up, and you know it’s important to vote. I was one of the first that got to vote. I was 18 when I voted, and my husband was 21. So, he was a little upset, because I got to vote before he did.”

Edward and Debora Garrett were also inducted. Debora said he father died three weeks before he got his award, and she never thought she would receive one. Edward said he’s thrilled to be recognized.

“I think it’s a privilege that the state recognized our county for their service.”

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.