Man leaves human jawbone at California police station

FILE - The coroner’s office determined one of the bones was a human jawbone, police said.
FILE - The coroner’s office determined one of the bones was a human jawbone, police said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A man walked into a Southern California police station, left a human jawbone and other items and then left, authorities said.

The incident occurred Thursday in the city of San Bernardino, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

The unidentified man left what appeared to be animal remains and the jawbone, the San Bernardino Police Department said in a social media post.

The man left and officers were unable to locate him.

It was not immediately known whether the remains were real until the coroner’s office determined one of the bones was a human jawbone, police said.

Police released a surveillance photo showing a bearded man.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Richie
Suspected porch pirate arrested after police pursuit
Joshua Bjorson
Man charged with strangling cat, threatening to fight police
Investigators believe the dogs turned on the man when he tried to rescue his pet.
Man mauled to death by neighbor’s dogs while protecting his own, police say
Ongoing construction at White Oaks for the construction of new dealerships
Bridgeport dealership to relocate to White Oaks
Body found in Beckley
Body found in Beckley identified as woman

Latest News

U.S. officials are keeping watch on what is believed to be a Chinese spy balloon flying over...
Blinken postpones China trip following balloon discovery
Autumn Lockwood
Morgantown native to be first Black woman to coach in Super Bowl
Austin officials face pressure to restore the power for thousands of residents after a major...
Texas power woes linger as New England braces for deep freeze
The Shamrock Shake and the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will be available at participating...
McDonald’s Shamrock Shake is coming back soon