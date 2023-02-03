Monongah Mine Memorial Bell repaired

MONONGAH, W.Va (WDTV) - A bell commemorating the Monongah Mine Disaster is ringing once again.

The bell hasn’t rung in about three years since a lightning storm fried the motor.

But now, it’ll ring everyday at 10:28 a.m.

It’s to remember the 361 people who lost their lives on the morning of Dec. 6, 1907 in the infamous mine disaster.

The bell was sent from Italy, where many of the mine workers were from.

The repairman for the bell travels far and wide for similar projects. He said memorials like this are always meaningful.

“Whenever you’re working with mining memorial bells, it’s always deeper than what you’re working with because of the people. It means something more than just an hour strike bell,” said James Androuais, a repairman for the McShane Bell Company.

The bell is located near the Monongah Town Hall. It sits next to another memorial for the widows of the miners.

Both were dedicated on the 100 year anniversary of the disaster.

