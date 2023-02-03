Morgantown native to be first Black woman to coach in Super Bowl

Autumn Lockwood
Autumn Lockwood(East Tennessee State University Athletics)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown native and graduate of University High School will be making history on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Autumn Lockwood will become the first Black woman to ever coach in the big game, according to the NFL.

Lockwood joined the Philadelphia Eagles staff in August 2022 and serves as the team’s Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist.

Lockwood graduated from University High in 2012 and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in criminal justice from the University of Arizona in 2015 and a master’s degree in sports management from East Tennessee State University in 2020.

She will be just the fourth woman to coach in the big game.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Richie
Suspected porch pirate arrested after police pursuit
Joshua Bjorson
Man charged with strangling cat, threatening to fight police
Investigators believe the dogs turned on the man when he tried to rescue his pet.
Man mauled to death by neighbor’s dogs while protecting his own, police say
Ongoing construction at White Oaks for the construction of new dealerships
Bridgeport dealership to relocate to White Oaks
Body found in Beckley
Body found in Beckley identified as woman

Latest News

West Virginia man dies in single-car crash, troopers say
Clarksburg police asking for help finding wanted person
Clarksburg police asking for help finding wanted person
Clarksburg police asking for help finding wanted person
Photo of Josh Sills on WVU's 2019 football roster
Police report details sex assault allegation against former WVU player