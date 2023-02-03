‘Next LVL Energy’ bringing hundreds of jobs to Harrison County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A major energy business just cut the ribbon for a new facility in Harrison County.

Diversified Energy has tens of thousands of oil and gas wells across Appalachia.

It held a ribbon cutting Friday morning for its new subsidiary called “Next LVL Energy.”

Its mission is to retire old and defunct oil and gas wells.

Company owner and West Virginia native, Rusty Huston, Jr., was joined by Gov. Justice to celebrate what he called a responsible step in the right direction.

“At the end of the day, what we’re trying to show is we can produce it. We know how to produce it, but let’s be responsible in other ways. Let’s take care of the things people want to give us a hard time about and make it a positive thing going forward,” Huston said.

Next LVL Energy’s new headquarters is providing 120 jobs.

Last year, the company plugged more than 200 wells to prevent leaks.

