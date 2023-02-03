Police report details sex assault allegation against former WVU player

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A police report is providing new details about a sexual assault allegation against a former West Virginia University football player.

Earlier this week, Joshua Sills, 25, was indicted by a grand jury on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping.

Sills was a member of the WVU football team from 2016-2019, and is currently a member of the Philidelphia Eagles.

The indictment alleges Sills held the victim against her will and forced her into nonconsensual sexual activity.

The alleged assault occurred in Ohio, where Sills is from, in 2019.

A woman, who said she’d known Sills for years, reported Sills was dropping her and her cousin off at her cousin’s home.

After he cousin got out of the truck, Sills grabbed the victim’s ponytail and forced her to stay inside the vehicle, according to a police report obtained by 5 News.

The victim’s cousin, unaware of what was happening, went inside, the report said.

Sills tried to kiss the woman while she repeatedly told him to stop, according to the report.

Sills then grabbed the woman by the neck, forced her down inside the truck so no one could see them and sexually assaulted her, the report says.

After the alleged assault, the woman said Sills asked if she would talk to him again and that he once again grabbed her by the neck and told her “you will talk to me again,” the report says.

The woman was treated at a local emergency room where doctors said they found bruising and other injuries consistent with a sexual assault, investigators wrote in the report.

Authorities said the crime was immediately reported, and the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office conducted “a detailed investigation.”

The case was presented to the grand jury and is being prosecuted by the Special Prosecutions Section of the Attorney General’s Office.

Sills is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 16, four days after the Eagles are set to play in the Super Bowl.

The NFL placed Sills on the Commissioner Exempt List after the indictment.

“Sills may not participate in practices and games or travel with the team while on the Commissioner Exempt List,” the league said in a statement. “The matter will be reviewed under the NFL’s personal conduct policy.”

Sills has made one appearance this season for Philadelphia, playing four snaps on special teams in a Week 5 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Sills has been inactive for the Eagles’ two postseason games.

“The organization is aware of the legal matter involving Josh Sills,” the Eagles said in a statement on Wednesday. “We have been in communication with the league office and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time.”

