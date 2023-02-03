Police searching for missing 11-year-old boy

Jayden Reese
Jayden Reese(Facebook: Summers County Sheriff's Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JUMPING BRANCH, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities said they are actively searching for a missing 11-year-old boy.

Sheriff Faris with the Summers County Sheriff’s Department said Jayden Reese, 11, was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket in the Jumping Branch area of Summers County.

Officers said they have a command post at Bluestone Baptist Church in Jumping Branch for volunteers to check in at to help search for Reese.

Anyone with information regarding Resse’s whereabouts may call the Summers County Sheriff’s Department at 304-466-7111.

