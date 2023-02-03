PRO officers visit pre-K students in Randolph County

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Some Prevention Resource Officers recently visited pre-K students in Randolph County.

PRO Officers Sgt. Pennington, Cpl. Carr and Deputy Hebb visited the students at Jennings Randolph Elementary School on Monday.

During the visit, the officers talked about being kind to one another, general safety and what to do in case of an emergency.

Deputy Hebb also provided music for the kids to sing and dance along with the PRO officers.

The officers also gave students badges, let them take an oath and become junior deputies of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

