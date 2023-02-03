Ribbon cutting held for Nutter Fort dog resort
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was recently held for a new business in Nutter Fort.
Highland Dog Resort will open their doors to furry friends on Feb. 13.
A father and son duo from Bridgeport opened the dog resort together.
They said the resort has 16 suites for dogs that are ready to go.
The suites range from $60 a might to $100 depending on the size.
Dogs staying at the resort also have lots of activities to do, including story time and one-on-one interaction with a staff member.
Reservations are currently being taken.
