Ribbon cutting held for Nutter Fort dog resort

NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was recently held for a new business in Nutter Fort.

Highland Dog Resort will open their doors to furry friends on Feb. 13.

A father and son duo from Bridgeport opened the dog resort together.

They said the resort has 16 suites for dogs that are ready to go.

The suites range from $60 a might to $100 depending on the size.

Dogs staying at the resort also have lots of activities to do, including story time and one-on-one interaction with a staff member.

Reservations are currently being taken.

