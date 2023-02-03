University and Morgantown combine for 11 National Signing Day commitments

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - University and Morgantown high schools reeled in the accomplishments on Wednesday as 11 kids combined to sign their letters of intent between the two schools.

UNIVERSITY

Landon Cool - Waynesburg Football

Jake Stevens - Waynesburg Football

Jaeden Hammack - WVU Football

Cody Thomas - Salem Baseball

MORGANTOWN

Robin Anderson - WVU Hockey

Paige Brock - Murray State Volleyball

Cam Danser - West Virginia Tech Basketball

Brody Davis - Shepherd Basketball

Keonn Mallett - Mercyhurst Football

Broderick Washington - Mercyhurst Football

Amelia Summers - Elon Track and Field/Cross Country

