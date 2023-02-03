University and Morgantown combine for 11 National Signing Day commitments

Jaeden Hammack signs with WVU football, Brody Davis signs with Shepherd basketball
University Morgantown signings
University Morgantown signings(WDTV)
By Tyler Kennett
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:46 PM EST
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - University and Morgantown high schools reeled in the accomplishments on Wednesday as 11 kids combined to sign their letters of intent between the two schools.

UNIVERSITY

Landon Cool - Waynesburg Football

Jake Stevens - Waynesburg Football

Jaeden Hammack - WVU Football

Cody Thomas - Salem Baseball

MORGANTOWN

Robin Anderson - WVU Hockey

Paige Brock - Murray State Volleyball

Cam Danser - West Virginia Tech Basketball

Brody Davis - Shepherd Basketball

Keonn Mallett - Mercyhurst Football

Broderick Washington - Mercyhurst Football

Amelia Summers - Elon Track and Field/Cross Country

