University and Morgantown combine for 11 National Signing Day commitments
Jaeden Hammack signs with WVU football, Brody Davis signs with Shepherd basketball
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - University and Morgantown high schools reeled in the accomplishments on Wednesday as 11 kids combined to sign their letters of intent between the two schools.
UNIVERSITY
Landon Cool - Waynesburg Football
Jake Stevens - Waynesburg Football
Jaeden Hammack - WVU Football
Cody Thomas - Salem Baseball
MORGANTOWN
Robin Anderson - WVU Hockey
Paige Brock - Murray State Volleyball
Cam Danser - West Virginia Tech Basketball
Brody Davis - Shepherd Basketball
Keonn Mallett - Mercyhurst Football
Broderick Washington - Mercyhurst Football
Amelia Summers - Elon Track and Field/Cross Country
Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.